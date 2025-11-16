Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters - Bloomberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Chinese ships passed through Japanese-controlled waters in the East China Sea, News.Az informs via Bloomberg.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Tokyo and Beijing over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments regarding Taiwan.

Four armed Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters on the morning of November 16. According to the Japanese Coast Guard, the vessels had previously passed around the disputed Senkaku Islands (Chinese name: Diaoyu).

Beijing, for its part, claims that the ships were patrolling to protect their territorial rights in disputed waters.

Earlier, the Japanese prime minister stated that Tokyo could consider the use of military force in the conflict over Taiwan a "survival-threatening situation," a classification that would provide legal justification for intervention. These statements led to a diplomatic row between the parties.

News.Az