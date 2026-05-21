New happy-face spider species discovered in the Himalayas - PHOTOS

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For over a century, the famous "happy-face" spider—a tiny, vibrant arachnid known for the uncanny smiling face pattern on its back—was believed to be an exclusive resident of Hawaii. But a stunning accidental discovery has revealed that a smiling cousin is living high up in the Indian Himalayas.

While conducting a routine survey on ants in the montane forests of Uttarakhand, India, researchers from the Forest Research Institute and the Regional Museum of Natural History stumbled upon the creature hiding on the underside of a leaf. Struck by its unmistakable red grin, scientists officially designated the new species Theridion himalayana, paying tribute to the mighty mountain range where it thrives at elevations above 2,000 meters, News.Az reports, citing Eurek Alert.

The breakthrough, published in the peer-reviewed journal Evolutionary Systematics, has completely changed what scientists know about these cheerful-looking arachnids. DNA analysis showed that the Himalayan spider has an 8.5% genetic variation from its Hawaiian relative, proving that its unique look evolved completely independently in Asia.

Even more fascinatingly, the team uncovered an astonishing 32 different color variations, or "morphs," among the spiders collected across Uttarakhand.

While the smiling patterns are visually striking, why these spiders sport them remains a profound genetic puzzle. Researchers note that while the bright patterns likely play a functional role in survival and camouflage alongside similarly colored insects, the exact evolutionary purpose behind the smile remains a mystery they are eager to solve.

News.Az