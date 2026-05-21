South Korea to launch Earth observation satellite from US

South Korea to launch Earth observation satellite from US

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South Korea plans to launch a new Earth observation satellite from the United States in July, the country’s space agency said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The next-generation medium satellite No. 4 is scheduled to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The satellite will be used for agricultural monitoring and forest resource observation.

It will be transported to the launch site starting next month.

The satellite is the fourth of its kind developed under a South Korea-led initiative to standardize a versatile 500-kilogram (1,102-pound) Earth-observation platform.

The launch will take place from Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking another step in South Korea’s expanding Earth observation and space technology program.

News.Az