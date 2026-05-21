Iran president, Pakistani minister meet again in a week over US talks

Iran president, Pakistani minister meet again in a week over US talks

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has discussed the latest developments in indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States during a meeting with visiting Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.



During the meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s mediation efforts during ongoing tensions with the United States, as well as its role in promoting stability, security and cooperation among Muslim countries in the region, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He also called for expanded bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Naqvi’s visit to Tehran is his second in a week, as Islamabad steps up efforts to help facilitate a deal that could bring a lasting end to what Tehran describes as a 39-day US-Israeli “aggression” against Iran, which was halted under a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire on 8 April.

During Wednesday’s meeting with the Iranian president, Naqvi conveyed messages and views from Pakistani government officials regarding recent regional developments, stressing the importance of continuing dialogue and reaching agreement, according to a readout issued by the Iranian presidency.

The meeting comes amid media reports of intensified diplomatic activity aimed at narrowing gaps between Iran and the United States to reach a potential agreement.

Reports have suggested that Naqvi has carried messages from the US government during his two recent visits to Tehran.

Iran has indicated it is prepared to reach a deal if the United States provides guarantees of a permanent end to hostilities and lifts all sanctions and restrictions on the country.

In return, Iran could ease restrictions on energy flows in the Persian Gulf that have been in place since the early days of the conflict.

News.Az