Injury expert sounds alarm on Ajay Mitchell after Thunder win- VIDEO

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The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to even up the Western Conference Finals with a hard-fought 122-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2, but a late-game injury to rookie guard Ajay Mitchell has cast a major shadow over the win.

With just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Mitchell collapsed under the basket and immediately grabbed at his right thigh. He was pulled from the game and spent the final possessions receiving urgent treatment from the Thunder medical staff on the bench, News.Az reports, citing Basket News.

Ajay Mitchell left tonight’s game with a right leg injury



He seems to be grabbing his right “quad” concern would be for a strain pic.twitter.com/HPZr4JmDnQ — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) May 21, 2026

The sight of the rookie in pain immediately raised red flags for NBA injury insiders. Renowned sports doctor Evan Jeffries took to X shortly after the final buzzer to voice his concern, noting that Mitchell appeared to be favoring his quad. Jeffries warned that the early mechanism of the injury strongly points toward a quad strain, which could potentially sideline the guard for a crucial stretch of the series.

Losing Mitchell would be a devastating blow to Oklahoma City's backcourt depth. The rookie has quietly evolved into one of the team’s most reliable playoff sparks, providing elite defensive energy. Before going down, Mitchell put together a stellar Game 2 performance off the bench, logging 10 points and a massive four steals in 28 minutes of action.

With star forward Jalen Williams already hampered by an ongoing hamstring issue, the Thunder are suddenly facing a mounting injury crisis. As the tied 1-1 series now shifts to San Antonio for Game 3, Oklahoma City will be sweating over the medical reports of their young core.

News.Az