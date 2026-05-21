Black Sea incident: Russian jets ‘dangerously’ intercept RAF spy plane - VIDEO

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Two Russian warplanes “repeatedly and dangerously” intercepted an unarmed Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea last month, the Ministry of Defence (UK Ministry of Defence) has said, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

A Russian Su-35 fighter reportedly approached the Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft, getting close enough to trigger the aircraft’s emergency systems and disable its autopilot.

A Su-27 jet also conducted six passes in front of the RAF plane, coming as close as six metres (19 feet) from its nose.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey praised the “outstanding professionalism” of the RAF crew during what he called “unacceptable” Russian flybys. The MoD said the incident represents the most dangerous Russian action since 2022, when a “rogue” pilot fired a missile at a Rivet Joint aircraft over the Black Sea.

The ministry said the incident underscores continued tensions and risky aerial encounters in the region.

The MoD said the Rivet Joint had been conducting a routine international flight to aid in securing Nato's eastern flank.

Condemning the airborne interceptions, Healey said: "This incident is another example of dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by Russian pilots, towards an unarmed aircraft operating in international airspace.

"These actions create a serious risk of accidents and potential escalation."

He added: "This incident will not deter the UK's commitment to defend Nato, our allies and our interests from Russian aggression."

The MoD and Foreign Office have called on the Russian embassy to condemn the incident.

News.Az