Chios wildfire forces evacuations of people trapped on beaches

A large wildfire in western Chios has prompted rescue operations to evacuate people trapped on the beaches of Limnia and Agia Markella.

Authorities are deploying five coast guard vessels, a lifeboat, a speedboat, and private boats to assist with the evacuation. Strong winds, measured at force 5, are complicating firefighting efforts as crews work to bring the blaze under control, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

