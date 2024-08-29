Cholera outbreak intensifies in eastern Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan's Ministry of Health has reported eight deaths and 128 new cholera cases in Kassala and El Gedaref states. According to the Emergency Room, four deaths occurred in each state, with Kassala reporting 87 infections and El Gedaref 41, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The sources said that the cumulative number of cases in Kassala has risen to more than 700 cases, indicating that there are more than 70 cases in the isolation ward in Kassala city, with deaths continuing in the ward.Volunteers in the Tawayit area in Telkok locality confirmed to Radio Dabanga that 15 deaths and 300 cases were recorded. They pointed to a severe shortage of medicines and called on various health authorities to intervene urgently and provide the necessary medicines.In Wad El Hilu locality, health sources told Radio Dabanga that the number of cases of infection and death due to cholera has increased alarmingly as the scope of its spread has expanded to include all villages and cities in the locality. The sources explained that the cholera vaccine was distributed in three towns, where the quantities ran out before reaching most areas of the locality.The Ministry of Health in the Northern State announced the registration of 260 cases of bacterial dermatitis in the Northern State. The ministry confirmed on its Facebook page that it is a highly contagious and spreading disease, and prevention lies in following the instructions, which are not to touch or rub against the patient or use his personal belongings.In a meeting of the Federal Emergency Operations Centre last week, leading official, Dr Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim announced an extensive campaign to tackle the cholera epidemic. This includes cooperation with state health ministries, the World Health Organisation, and UNICEF. Detailed daily reports will be prepared to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts.Dr Mohammed Awad Eljaid disclosed that federal teams are being dispatched to Khashm El Girba and Wad El Helew, with plans to send a third team to El Gedaref.

News.Az