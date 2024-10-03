CIA actively recruiting informants in China, North Korea and Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released instructions aimed at recruiting potential informants from China, North Korea, and Iran, declaring itself "open for business" for individuals interested in collaborating.

The instructions, shared via a text-only video and infographics, were posted in Mandarin, Korean and Farsi across multiple social media platforms as well as on public and Dark Web sites, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Our efforts on this front have been successful in Russia, and we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we're open for business," it said.The CIA noted that people are attempting to reach out to it from around the world, and the agency is providing them with secure instructions on how to do so."The security of those willing to reach out to us around the world is of paramount importance to us, and we want them to do so as safely as possible," it said."Authoritarian countries across the world are restricting people's access to information, as well as their freedom of movement and communication. As a result, individuals in these places often can't access Western social media, it can be very difficult to speak out, and telling the truth often carries serious consequences. The CIA is therefore posting these instructions to Telegram as well as to Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube," it added.The agency said this initiative is part of its adaptation to the evolving global environment of increased state repression and surveillance."Technology is changing our world and authoritarian countries are working to harness it to control their people – but the CIA has over 75 years of experience in overcoming the odds to pursue our mission, and we are continuing to do so today," it added.

News.Az