Plane aborts takeoff at LAX after jet enters runway in dramatic near-miss

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An Air France Boeing 777 was forced to abort takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport after a sudden runway incursion triggered emergency warning signals, raising fresh concerns over aviation safety.

The incident occurred on April 8, when flight AF-25, operated by a Boeing 777-300, was accelerating for departure from Los Angeles to Paris. At low speed, just as the aircraft was gaining momentum, the crew abruptly rejected takeoff after runway warning lights turned red, News.Az reports, citing Avherald.

According to reports, a previously landed Gulfstream jet had crossed the hold short line, entering a restricted area and triggering the alert system designed to prevent collisions.

The Air France crew reacted immediately, safely slowing the aircraft and vacating the runway. The plane remained on the ground for about 10 minutes before returning to position for departure.

Despite the tense situation, the flight later took off without further issues and arrived in Paris on schedule, as reported by News.Az.

Runway incursions are considered one of the most serious risks in aviation, as they involve unauthorized presence of aircraft or vehicles on active runways, potentially leading to catastrophic consequences if not detected in time.

The quick response of the crew and the airport’s warning systems prevented what could have escalated into a major incident.

News.Az