Chris Brown and Usher announce joint ‘R&B’ Tour

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R&B stars Chris Brown and Usher have announced plans for a joint tour, sparking excitement among fans across social media.

Brown shared the news on Instagram, writing: “It’s time! #R&BTOUR #Raymond&Brown… Gonna be the biggest of all time.” Fans quickly reacted, with many describing the collaboration as long-awaited and emotional, News.az reports.

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The tour announcement comes as Brown prepares to release his 12th studio album, titled “BROWN”, marking a milestone in his more than two-decade career in the music industry.

The multi-platinum artist confirmed that the album is set to be released on 22 May 2026 through RCA Records. Alongside the announcement, he unveiled a new single, “Obvious”, offering an early indication of the project’s musical direction.

The track blends Brown’s signature melodic style with contemporary R&B production, and industry analysts expect it to perform strongly on urban radio in the coming months.

“BROWN” follows his previous album “11:11”, which explored a dual-themed concept and received commercial success. While details about the new album’s tracklist have not yet been revealed, Brown has suggested the project will take a more personal and refined approach.

The joint tour with Usher is expected to build on both artists’ long-standing influence in R&B, bringing together two of the genre’s most prominent performers for what could become one of the year’s biggest live music events.

News.Az