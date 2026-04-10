Israel bans Spain from Gaza truce monitoring center over alleged bias

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The Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat was set up after the ceasefire took effect on October 10, with the goal of monitoring the truce and facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

As part of the CMCC, military personnel and diplomats from several other countries including France, Britain and the United Arab Emirates are also present and participate in meetings on security and humanitarian issues in Gaza, devastated by more than two years of war, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet Daily news.

Representatives of Spain were also participating in the work of CMCC until now.

But on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry announced it was preventing Spain from attending CMCC meetings.

"The Sanchez government's anti-Israel bias is so egregious that it has lost all capability to serve as a constructive actor in implementing President Trump's peace plan in the CMCC," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement.

"Spain will not be permitted to participate in the CMCC in Kiryat Gat."

Relations between Israel and Spain have deteriorated significantly since Madrid recognised a Palestinian state in 2024.

Both countries have withdrawn their ambassadors.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel's war on Gaza, which broke out after Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

He had also opposed the U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran that began on February 28.

Sarr has previously accused the Spanish government of "standing with tyrants" by opposing the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

He also accused Spain of being "complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes" after it recognised a Palestinian state.

Spain only established diplomatic ties with Israel in 1986 following the death of dictator General Francisco Franco in 1975.

Under Franco, Spain avoided recognising Israel and maintained closer diplomatic ties with Arab states.

News.Az