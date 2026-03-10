Yandex metrika counter

Citigroup expects mid-teens growth in Q1 investment banking fees

Citigroup (C.N) expects mid-teens percentage growth in its investment banking fees for the first quarter, CEO Jane Fraser said Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fraser added that markets revenue is also expected to grow in the mid-teens, reflecting strong performance across the bank’s advisory and trading businesses.


