Three more LNG tankers leave Strait of Hormuz for Asia

Three more LNG tankers leave Strait of Hormuz for Asia

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Three additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers have exited the Strait of Hormuz with their transponders switched off and are heading toward destinations in Asia, according to ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, the exact timing of their passage through the strategic waterway remains unclear.

The development comes as the US and Iran exchanged air strikes for a second consecutive day on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump warned that further military action would follow unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal, while Washington also stated that it had targeted a vessel transporting Iranian oil.

According to the tracking data, the QatarEnergy-controlled LNG carriers Lebrethah and Rasheeda were last detected west of the Strait of Hormuz on June 1 and April 30, respectively. Both vessels were carrying cargoes loaded at Ras Laffan.

The two tankers reappeared on ship-tracking systems on June 10. Lebrethah, which loaded its cargo on May 22, is currently bound for Pakistan. Rasheeda, which has been carrying a cargo since February 27, is now approaching Southeast Asia.

A third LNG carrier, Marigold, managed by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, also reappeared in ship-tracking data on June 10.

Marigold was last observed east of the Strait of Hormuz on May 1 while sailing in ballast. It later resurfaced after loading a cargo at Das Island on May 25 and is currently indicating India as its destination.

With the departure of Lebrethah, Rasheeda and Marigold, the total number of LNG cargoes that have exited the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began at the end of February has reached 12.

News.Az