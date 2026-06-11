Pentagon’s Hegseth hints at possible kidnapping of another president

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Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth has said that the United States is considering the possibility of kidnapping Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, News.Az reports, citing Gazeta.ru.

During a meeting with journalists, Hegseth responded to a question on whether Washington would consider such an operation against the Cuban leader by stating: “All options are on the table.”

He added that any final decision on potential actions would be made by the President of the United States.

In recent months, the US has intensified political and economic pressure on Cuba. President Donald Trump has openly threatened the country with a “hostile coup.” In March, the White House chief stated that a regime change would soon take place on the island, claiming that the republic was effectively under his control.

Similar actions were previously taken by the US toward Venezuela. On January 3, US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, removing them from the country. The couple was flown by helicopter to a landing ship that later arrived in New York. Maduro was reportedly placed in a detention center in Brooklyn and faces charges of narcoterrorism, weapons possession, and drug smuggling.

Earlier, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned that a potential US invasion would result in a “bloody massacre.”

News.Az