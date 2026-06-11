OpenAI weighs major price cuts in push to beat Anthropic

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OpenAI is considering sharply reducing the prices it charges users as it aims to attract customers from its competitor Anthropic, according to people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the company is discussing the possibility of lowering prices for tokens, which are the core unit used to measure AI usage costs. However, these discussions are still ongoing and have not been finalized.

The report added that the potential pricing changes remain in flux as OpenAI continues to evaluate its competitive strategy in the fast-moving AI market.

News.Az