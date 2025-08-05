Yandex metrika counter

Clintons subpoenaed in congressional Epstein investigation

Clintons subpoenaed in congressional Epstein investigation
Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary are among a range of high-profile names to receive subpoenas from a congressional committee to testify about deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, News.az reports citing BBC.

Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, issued the subpoenas on Tuesday to the Clintons, as well as eight other individuals.

The committee is looking for more information about Epstein's history, after President Donald Trump's administration decided against releasing more federal files on the late financier.

That decision sparked outrage among Trump's supporters and some liberals, as many believe the files include a "client list" of famous men affiliated with Epstein.

Former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller and six former US attorney generals will also be compelled to testify before the committee - the US Department of Justice has also been subpoenaed for records related to Epstein.

