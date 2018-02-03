Close to 900 terrorists 'neutralized' so far in Afrin op

Close to 900 terrorists 'neutralized' so far in Afrin op

+ ↺ − 16 px

15 terrorist targets also hit in overnight airstrikes, Turkish military says.

A total of 897 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region on Jan. 20, according to the Turkish General Staff on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the military added the Turkish Armed Forces had destroyed 15 terrorist targets and neutralized 74 terrorists in overnight airstrikes.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military reiterated that only terror targets were being destroyed and that "utmost care" was being taken to avoid harming civilians.

News.Az

News.Az