Closed trial of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg: what's going on -VIDEO

The Leninsky Court of Yekaterinburg chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for Mazahir Safarov; he was sent to a pretrial detention center for 22 days, News.Az informs via APA.

Also today, preventive measures will be chosen for Akif Mokhbali oglu Safarov, Ayaz Mokhbali oglu Safarov, Mazahir Mokhbali oglu Safarov and Bakir Mehti oglu Safarov.

Brothers Vugar and Mukhammed Safarov were released immediately after the mass arrests. Kamal Safarov is in intensive care. Despite being hospitalized, Akhliman Ganjiyev will also appear in court: doctors allowed him to attend the hearings. Another defendant, Aziz Abasov, is in hospital No. 36.

The acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg, Shokhrat Mustafayev, and the chairman of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, Shahin Shikhlinsky, are taking part in the trial.