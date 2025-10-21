Coach Kompany extends Bayern contract following strong start

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayern Munich have extended Vincent Kompany’s contract as head coach by two years, keeping the Belgian at the Bundesliga champions until 2029, the club announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kompany, who was not Bayern’s first-choice appointment in the summer of 2024, led the club to reclaim the German title in his debut season.

“It feels like I’ve been here a lot longer and that I know the club well,” said Kompany, the former Manchester City captain. “It’s been a great experience so far. We’ve started on a wonderful journey. Let’s keep working hard and celebrate much more success!”

The 39-year-old has Bayern flying this season, with 11 wins in 11 games, topping both the Champions League and Bundesliga tables.

“Vincent Kompany has brought the fun back to FC Bayern – and the spark has really caught on. Under his leadership, a real team has grown that plays dominant and attractive football,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. “I like Vincent’s level-headedness. He never pushes himself into the limelight and makes our players better with his meticulous work.”

Kompany’s appointment surprised many after Bayern paid £10 million ($13 million) to release him from Burnley in 2024. “When we appointed Vinny, we had a clear vision of our shared path, and he quickly proved that he would help FC Bayern move forward – both on and off the pitch,” said sporting director Max Eberl. “He’s a role model who unites players, fans, and everyone at the club, and we want to build something long-term with him.”

At Burnley, Kompany led the team to Premier League promotion but suffered relegation after one season, finishing with the club’s lowest top-flight points tally.

Despite winning 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles, Bayern has seen little managerial stability. Pep Guardiola, whose three-year stint ended in 2016, was the last coach to complete at least two full seasons.

Before hiring Kompany, Bayern reportedly attempted to sign Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner, and Ralf Rangnick, all of whom declined. An effort to retain then-coach Thomas Tuchel, who had already planned to leave, also failed, prompting the club to turn to Kompany.

