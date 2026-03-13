Oil stays above $100 as Iran tightens grip on Strait of Hormuz

Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped more than 9 percent as traders assessed the possibility of prolonged instability in energy markets amid the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The surge followed a statement from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who vowed to maintain the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic waterway typically handles around one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments, making any disruption a major concern for global energy supplies.