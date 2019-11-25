Yandex metrika counter

Coal and gas outburst traps 8 miners in southwest China

  • World
  • Share
Coal and gas outburst traps 8 miners in southwest China

Eight miners were trapped after a suspected coal and gas outburst happened at a local coal mine southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred in early Monday in the coal mine in Zhijin County, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Bijie, the city government source said.

No more information is available. Rescue is underway.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      