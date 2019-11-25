Coal and gas outburst traps 8 miners in southwest China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight miners were trapped after a suspected coal and gas outburst happened at a local coal mine southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred in early Monday in the coal mine in Zhijin County, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Bijie, the city government source said.

No more information is available. Rescue is underway.

News.Az

