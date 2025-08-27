Coastal surges devastate Nigerian village as commonwealth action falls short

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rising seas have devastated Apakin, one of Lagos’ last indigenous coastal communities, washing away fishing boats, nets, and even graves. The small village, home to roughly 3,000 people, is losing both homes and livelihoods to increasingly severe ocean surges.

Local chief Abimbola Iyowun described the impact: “We only have two graves left from my father's lineage. We've been trying to move them, but we haven't found the place to move them to,” he said, pointing toward the ocean where his house and his father’s once stood, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Environmental studies highlight the scale of the problem. About 80% of Lagos’ shoreline has eroded over the past five decades, with deepwater ports along the Bight of Benin blamed as a major factor. Apakin is among the worst-hit areas, with farmland once used for coconut farming disappearing over recent years.

Lagos State warns that rising seas are the greatest long-term climate threat to the region. However, environmentalists argue that government-backed projects, including the Dangote oil refinery and deep-sea ports, are exacerbating the problem. “A lot of dredging is happening, which is pushing water in the direction of communities, swallowing communities,” said environmentalist Philip Jakpor.

Meanwhile, activists criticize international efforts as insufficient. Nigerian campaigner Akinbode Oluwafemi said the 2022 Commonwealth ‘Living Lands Charter’ lacks binding measures and enforcement mechanisms to protect communities. “The Kigali Declaration acknowledges human factors that worsen climate change. However, it does not adopt clear resolutions to hold corporations accountable,” he said.

News.Az