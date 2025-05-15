Yandex metrika counter

Coinbase projects up to $400 million in costs from cyber attack

Photo: Reuters

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced on Thursday that it anticipates losses between $180 million and $400 million following a recent cyber attack.

The company said account data including names, addresses and emails were stolen for a "small subset" of its customers, but the attackers did not get access to login credentials or passwords, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"We will reimburse customers who were tricked into sending funds to the attacker," Coinbase said.


