Cold wave disrupts daily life across Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon is grappling with a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging seven degrees Celcius below seasonal averages, causing significant disruptions across the country, the Lebanese National News Agency reported Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The impact has been particularly severe in Danniyeh, where icy conditions have rendered both primary and secondary roads impassable from elevations as high as 400 meters. Many homes have been left without drinking water as frozen pipes cut off the supply, while severe frost has damaged winter crops.

In Baalbek, sub-zero temperatures have turned roads into ice sheets, creating hazardous driving conditions. Many schools either remained closed or delayed their opening until 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) to ensure safer commuting for students. Later in the day, rising temperatures helped melt the ice, allowing businesses and transportation services to return to normal.

Further south, the cold wave has disrupted education in many areas. While 36 schools in high-altitude regions remained shut, 78 others in Sidon and Tyre operated as usual. However, private schools in Sidon suspended classes due to the harsh weather.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly in mountainous areas, to exercise caution as freezing conditions persist, warning of further disruptions if temperatures remain low.

News.Az