Colombia gives ex-paramilitary leader Mancuso 40-year sentence

The 61-year-old was sentenced on Monday by a special tribunal created to deal with cases arising from Colombia's decades-long armed conflict, in which at least 450,000 people were killed between 1985 and 2018 according to figures compiled by a truth commission.

The tribunal said that Mancuso's 40-year-long sentence could be reduced to eight years if he agreed to work with the transitional justice and took part in reparation activities.

Mancuso's name became a byword for the atrocities committed by AUC groups in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The tribunal said that under his leadership the AUC had targeted members of the indigenous Wayuu group who live in La Guajira, in the far north of Colombia.

It documented 117 crimes, including murders, forced disappearances and gender violence, committed by the AUC in the area.

Indigenous groups were often caught in between warring factions of Colombia's armed conflict.

Marxist rebel groups forcibly recruited many indigenous children into their ranks, holding them against their will in rebel camps where they had to perform chores and were sometimes forced to fight.

The AUC and other paramilitary groups, which suspected the indigenous groups of siding with the rebels, drove them off their land and waged a campaign of terror and intimidation against them.

The AUC negotiated a peace deal with the Colombian government in 2005 but offshoots of the group refused to lay down arms and became even more heavily involved in the trafficking of drugs, which they had already been engaging in to raise funds for their fight against the guerrilla.

Mancuso was extradited to the US in 2008, where he was put on trial on drug trafficking charges.

He was sentenced in 2015, after having been found guilty of smuggling large quantities of cocaine into the US "to arm a paramilitary force of more than 30,000 fighters and cement his control over regions of Colombia", the US justice department said at the time.