Colombia gives ex-paramilitary leader Mancuso 40-year sentence

A tribunal in Colombia has sentenced former paramilitary leader Salvatore Mancuso to 40 years in prison for murders and forced disappearances committed during the peak of the country's armed conflict.

Mancuso was a commander in the United Self-Defence Forces of Colombia (AUC), a right-wing paramilitary group originally created to defend landowners from attacks by Marxist guerrilla groups, which became involved in drug trafficking, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The tribunal found that under his command, AUC members committed more than 100 crimes in La Guajira povince between 2002 and 2006.

Mancuso was sent back to Colombia in 2024 after serving a 15-year prison sentence in the US for drug trafficking.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

