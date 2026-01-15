Colombia's president confirms date for White House meeting with Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed on Wednesday that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 3 at the White House.

Petro told a publicly broadcast cabinet meeting that the date was agreed upon following diplomatic exchanges between the two governments, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He emphasized the meeting’s importance in addressing ongoing issues between the U.S. and Colombia, particularly drug trafficking.

This will mark the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Trump returned to office.

Trump had earlier expressed hope for a January meeting, noting that drug prevention would be a key topic. After a phone call on Jan. 7, he praised Petro and emphasized the desire for future discussions.

The U.S. has recently increased pressure on Latin American countries over narcotics and security issues, with Trump targeting Petro on drug-related matters. On Jan. 4, Trump issued a warning to Petro, saying that taking action against Colombia “sounds good.”

Petro responded the next day on social media, stating that in the face of Trump’s “illegal threats,” he would be ready to “take up again the weapons that no one wants to touch.”

Petro highlighted that the upcoming meeting is vital to ensuring the safety of Colombians.

News.Az