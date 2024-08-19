Colombia halts coal exports to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced suspension of coal exports to Israel, citing concerns that Colombian coal is used in weapons deployed against Palestinians in Gaza.

"Colombian coal is used to make bombs to kill Palestinian children," Petro said on X, justifying the decision in response to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The decree, signed by President Petro along with the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, mines, and trade, will come into effect five days after its publication in the official gazette.Colombia, which exports 5% of its total coal production to Israel, has also suspended diplomatic relations with the country, as announced in May, due to Israel's onslaught in Gaza.

News.Az