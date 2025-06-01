Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatiy, announced his decision to resign following the attack on the training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, News.Az reported.

"I have decided to submit a resignation report from the post of commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a conscious step, dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy," he wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, 12 servicemen were killed and more than 60 were injured in a missile strike. blow for one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

