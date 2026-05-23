New Delhi eyes global weapons dominance as Rajnath Singh makes bold claim

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Rajnath Singh, India’s Defence Minister, said on Saturday that no power can stop India from becoming a major arms exporter within the next 25 to 30 years, noting that the country—once a major importer of weapons—is steadily moving toward that goal.

After inaugurating an ammunition manufacturing unit at Shirdi, Singh said the target is to take the private sector role in defence production to 50 per cent, News.Az reports, citing Devdiscourse.

''The private sector is not just a supplier of nuts and bolts in defence, but also a producer of state-of-the-art weapons systems,'' he added.

Singh said that when the government's vision and the private sector's innovation align, then the country reaches new heights.

''All have to work together to make India the hub of munitions and automation,'' he added.

News.Az