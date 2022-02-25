Competitive economy ‘top priority’ of Azerbaijan’s development strategy – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The top priority of Azerbaijan’s development strategy is ensuring competitive economy, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Friday at a forum on the topic “Tax reforms for inclusive and sustainable development: Towards voluntary actions through digital transformation,” a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

The presidential aide underlined that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years have contributed to the reduction of the shadow economy and ensuring the transparency of doing business.

Movsumov also pointed out the dynamic growth in tax revenues in 2021.

News.Az