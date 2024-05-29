Concern for Iceland town following new eruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another volcanic eruption has begun in south-west Iceland, forcing the evacuation of the famous geothermal Blue Lagoon spa and the small fishing town of Grindavik.

The new fissure opened up near Sundhnuksgigar on the Reykjanes peninsula, the fifth eruption in the area since December.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the fissure was longer than 2.5km (1.5 miles) and was continuing to grow.A state of emergency has been declared, with officials urging residents to follow evacuation orders following reports people were resisting.Fannar Jónasson, the mayor of Grindavík, told state broadcaster RUV that he was worried about the amount of lava flowing towards the town, which was of a "much larger volume" than had been seen following recent eruptions.Energy provider HS Veitur said power had been cut off to Grindavik as a precaution.Three people had refused to leave the town, according to local media.Officials later issued a statement to "strongly emphasise that all those who are in or near Grindavík leave the area and get to a safe distance".All but one road in and out of the town is now reported to be inaccessible.Footage from the site of the eruption showed a wall of molten rock shooting up to a height of 50m, and huge plumes of ash covering most of the sky.Natural history cinematographer, Benjamin Hardman, has been documenting Iceland's volcanoes and was near the volcano when it erupted."It is totally surreal to be here today," he told the BBC."This is a strange time on the Reykjanes peninsula."

