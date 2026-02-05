Congo President Sassou Nguesso declares bid for another term

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on Thursday declared that he would seek re-election in the March 15 presidential election.

Sassou Nguesso made the announcement at the opening of the country's first major agricultural fair, which will run through Feb. 15 at the Bambou-Mingali site in the district of Ignie, about 60 km north of Brazzaville, News.az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Somali president orders joint efforts to tackle severe drought

Pakistani PM praises Azerbaijan achievements under President Aliyev's leadership

Trump's anti-fraud task force said to be led by JD Vance

Azerbaijan, UAE hold joint Peace Shield 2026 military drills

"I will continue to support the agricultural drive that I decided to launch in 2021. Therefore, I declare myself a candidate for the March presidential election," he said.

In the election, the incumbent president will run as the candidate of the Presidential Majority, a coalition comprising 18 political parties. The parties signed a joint declaration on Feb. 2 endorsing Sassou Nguesso's candidacy.

News.Az