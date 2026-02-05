US, Ukraine, Russia agree on 314-prisoner exchange

Witkoff said in a post on social media platform X that the agreement resulted from peace talks that had been “detailed and productive,” while stressing that “significant work” still lies ahead, News.Az reports.

He added that discussions between the parties will continue, with further progress expected in the coming weeks.

Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners—the first such exchange in five months.



This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive. While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate… — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) February 5, 2026

The second round of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine began on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and lasted two days. The talks followed an initial round held in Abu Dhabi on January 24, which ended without any concrete agreements or a joint statement.