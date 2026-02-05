Yandex metrika counter

US, Ukraine, Russia agree on 314-prisoner exchange

Photo: Reuters

Delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange 314 prisoners, marking the first such swap in five months, US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.

Witkoff said in a post on social media platform X that the agreement resulted from peace talks that had been “detailed and productive,” while stressing that “significant work” still lies ahead, News.Az reports.

He added that discussions between the parties will continue, with further progress expected in the coming weeks.

The second round of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine began on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and lasted two days. The talks followed an initial round held in Abu Dhabi on January 24, which ended without any concrete agreements or a joint statement.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

