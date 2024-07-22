COP28 calls for implementation of UAE Consensus ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE Consensus provides a practical and robust pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach, said a post shared on the COP28 official X account, News.Az reports.

The UAE Consensus provides a practical and robust pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach – we must build momentum for its implementation on the road to Baku.



The 8th Ministerial on Climate Action – hosted in Wuhan this week – is pivotal to advancing multilateral cooperation and… pic.twitter.com/0LAHBqg69s — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) July 22, 2024

“The UAE Consensus provides a practical and robust pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach – we must build momentum for its implementation on the road to Baku,” the post reads.“The 8th Ministerial on Climate Action – hosted in Wuhan this week – is pivotal to advancing multilateral cooperation and dialogue at the ministerial level, bridging progress from COP28 to COP29 and beyond,” it adds.

News.Az