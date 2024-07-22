Yandex metrika counter

COP28 calls for implementation of UAE Consensus ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
COP28 calls for implementation of UAE Consensus ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan

The UAE Consensus provides a practical and robust pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach, said a post shared on the COP28 official X account, News.Az reports.

“The UAE Consensus provides a practical and robust pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach – we must build momentum for its implementation on the road to Baku,” the post reads.

“The 8th Ministerial on Climate Action – hosted in Wuhan this week – is pivotal to advancing multilateral cooperation and dialogue at the ministerial level, bridging progress from COP28 to COP29 and beyond,” it adds.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      