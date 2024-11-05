COP29: Baku readies to host major climate summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is preparing to host COP29, a key event in global climate diplomacy.

The city has built a dedicated 112,000m² venue next to the Olympic Stadium, where over 40,000 delegates and world leaders will gather to address critical climate finance and emissions reduction targets. Improved airport facilities, crowd management and expanded accommodation will ensure Azerbaijan is ready to handle this influx, News.Az reports citing Euronews For Azerbaijan, COP29 underscores its commitment to climate action and showcases the country's growing appeal as a tourism hub.

News.Az