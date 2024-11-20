COP29 decisions will drive next phase of Paris Agreement, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Decisions to be made at COP29 in Baku will be essential to guide the transition from the first to the second decade of the Paris Agreement, said Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister.

He voiced the remarks at a press conference following the Ministerial Meeting on tourism held as part of COP29 in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.“During COP29, we have made every effort to create the space to discuss the critical issues. We have pushed parties to talk, understand each other's concerns and priorities, and take collective ownership of finding fair and ambitious solutions. We are grateful to the parties for showing that they have the appetite for a deal,” Rafiyev said.Rafiyev also outlined the team's efforts to consolidate views and prepare balanced presidency texts, including key elements like the New Collective Quantified Goal, the Just Transition Work Program, the Mitigation Work Program, Global Goal on Adaptation, and the UAE Dialogue. He noted that these texts, expected to be released later, would remain open for further input and discussion.“We have a clear and robust plan. We are taking a critical step forward with this draft text. We look forward to productive engagement with all parties. And we want to remind everyone that the decisions we make here in Baku will be essential to guide us from the first to the second decade of the Paris Agreement,” the COP29 lead negotiator added.

