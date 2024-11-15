COP29: Event held on renewable energy investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of COP29 in Baku, an event called “Renewable Energy Investment: Pathways to a Sustainable Future” took place, News.Az reports.

The panel session speakers discussed the growing importance of attracting significant investment in renewable energy infrastructure to ensure sustainable development and enhance the region's energy security. They also highlighted the potential positive impacts on the region’s economic growth, including increased employment opportunities and reduced dependence on traditional energy sources.Additionally, the session addressed the causes of coordination problems and explored mechanisms to improve collaboration in renewable energy development.Rena Khumbatova, the event's moderator and a representative of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company, shared insights into the green energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan.

News.Az