COP29 ‘opportunity’ for Azerbaijan to showcase its leadership in renewable energy: US State Dept

Azerbaijan will host the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP29) in November 2024, which presents an opportunity to showcase the country’s leadership in renewable energy and climate change.

This is reflected in the 2024 Investment Climate Statements of the US Department of State on Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.The report points out that Azerbaijan has great potential for wind and solar energy development, both onshore and offshore.“The Government of Azerbaijan aims for renewables to be 30 percent of its total installed electricity capacity by 2030. The focus is on solar, wind, and hydropower plants, with foreign investors playing a crucial role in project implementation. Azerbaijan inaugurated a 230 megawatt solar power plant in October 2023 and is actively working toward building a green energy corridor from the Caspian Sea to Europe. Competition in the renewable energy sector could drive positive developments, including increased investment, innovation, and socioeconomic benefits,” the report says.As for traditional energy sector, the State Department recalls that in June 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding to double Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe by 2027.“By 2027, Azerbaijan plans to increase its gas transportation through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to 20 billion cubic meters per annum. Azerbaijan supplied 11.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2023. Europe buys almost half of Azerbaijani gas exports,” reads the report.The US State Department points out that while the oil and gas sector has historically attracted the largest share of foreign investment, the Azerbaijani government has targeted four non-oil sectors to diversify the economy: agriculture, tourism, information and communications technology (ICT), and transportation/logistics.“The Azerbaijani government and third-party analysts expect Azerbaijan to continue to leverage its geographically significant position on the multimodal east-west Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, an alternative trade route that avoids Russia. The Middle Corridor links the containerized rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. Azerbaijan is investing in its rail system and has expanded its port facilities to handle the increased cargo flow,” it adds.

