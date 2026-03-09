Yandex metrika counter

RAF Typhoon jets destroy drone in the Middle East - VIDEO

Typhoon jets can reach maximum speeds of 1,381mph (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK's Ministry of Defence stated that it targeted an uncrewed aerial system near Jordan and a drone en route to Bahrain.

 The UK is conducting "defensive" air sorties - or missions by a single aircraft - in support of the UAE, News.Az reports, citing Sky news.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

