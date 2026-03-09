RAF Typhoon jets destroy drone in the Middle East - VIDEO
Typhoon jets can reach maximum speeds of 1,381mph (Jane Barlow/PA)
The UK's Ministry of Defence stated that it targeted an uncrewed aerial system near Jordan and a drone en route to Bahrain.
The UK is conducting "defensive" air sorties - or missions by a single aircraft - in support of the UAE, News.Az reports, citing Sky news.
