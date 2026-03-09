ElevenLabs eyes IPO readiness in two to three years - Bloomberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

AI voice startup ElevenLabs plans to be ready for an initial public offering in two to three years, Chief Executive Officer Mati Staniszewski said, according to reporting from Bloomberg.

The move could make it one of the first artificial intelligence companies founded in Europe to prepare for an IPO, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Walmart’s Flipkart shifts base to India ahead of IPO

Kenya to fund airport expansion with pipeline IPO proceeds

Israeli forces reportedly eliminate Hamas commander in Tripoli

Walmart-backed PhonePe targets $10.5B valuation in India IPO

ElevenLabs uses AI to create realistic voices. The company recently raised $500 million in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Iconiq. The startup was valued at $11 billion in the funding deal.

Staniszewski spoke in a broadcast interview at a conference in Bukowina Tatrzańska in southern Poland. He said the company is considering a dual listing that would include an IPO at the Warsaw Stock Exchange. He did not mention the other potential location.

"We really want this next wave of innovation to be possible, to try to create and give back something, so a dual listing in Warsaw is what we are thinking about," Staniszewski said.

News.Az