Türkiye summons Iranian envoy after ballistic missile enters its airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called in Iran's ambassador to Ankara after a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace and was subsequently intercepted.

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was called to the ministry on Monday, where Turkish officials conveyed their protest and requested an explanation over the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry said some debris from the missile fell onto vacant land in the country's southeastern Gaziantep province, adding that there were no casualties or injuries.

The development came amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched on February 28, which have so far killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

News.Az