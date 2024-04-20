Azerbaijan, UN mull prospects for partnership within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis in New York, the U.S.

The meeting focused on the development of relations between Azerbaijan the UN, the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and cooperation within COP29.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Parviz Shahbazov informed about steps undertaken by Azerbaijan, which plays an important role in energy supply in the region and the world with its oil and gas resources, regarding the transition to green energy.

During the meeting, the two also discussed the experience and initiatives of Azerbaijan during COP29, as well as the attraction of investments in the field of green energy, especially the support of developing countries and the organization of investment forums in order to promote international cooperation in this area.

Expressing his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s participation for the first time in the UN General Assembly Sustainability Week, Dennis Francis hailed the efforts of the country in the field of economic transformation, sustainable development and green energy.

Congratulating Azerbaijan for hosting the COP29, Dennis Francis expressed his confidence that the country’s rich experience would contribute to the successful organization of this event, as well as achieving global climate and green energy goals.

News.Az