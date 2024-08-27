COP29 Presidency, the Commonwealth sign declaration on climate action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency has announced the signing of a joint declaration and a memorandum of understanding on climate action with the Commonwealth.

“A pivotal moment as Azerbaijan signed a Joint Declaration and Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth to inform, guide, and support climate policies across Commonwealth countries,” the COP29 President said on its official X account.“This collaboration reinforces the COP29 Presidency’s commitment to amplifying the voices of the least developed countries and small island states,” it added.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November 2024.Azerbaijan is committed to developing its renewable energy potential, which is an important part of the country’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. The country intends to increase renewable power capacity to 30% by 2030 and diversify its existing energy system to become a leader in green energy. Azerbaijan is committed to leading by example and will update its national targets in its next 1.5-aligned Nationally Determined Contribution.

