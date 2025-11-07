Cornell strikes deal to restore research funds with Trump administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 7, Cornell University has reached an agreement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to restore hundreds of millions of dollars in research funding.

The paper, citing university and government officials, said that under the terms of the deal, Cornell is expected to pay a $30 million fine to the government, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

In April, citing what it called insufficient efforts to curb antisemitism, the administration froze over $1 billion in funding to the university.

