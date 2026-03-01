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Trump Administration
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The Trump administration plans to launch an aggressive new initiative on Thursday aimed at supercharging the global reach of American artificial intelligence tech. The administration will leverage billions of dollars in federal export financing to entice foreign companies into buying U.S.-made AI tools, marking a major escalation in the race to outpace China's expanding tech influence.21 May 2026-14:40
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On Monday, the Trump administration announced the creation of a $1.7 billion fund to compensate allies who claim they were unfairly treated by the Biden administration’s Justice Department.18 May 2026-21:24
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More than 2,000 scientists have signed an open letter warning the U.S. Congress that the Trump administration’s decision to terminate the entire National Science Board could damage America’s long term scientific competitiveness and weaken its ability to compete with rivals such as China.12 May 2026-03:26
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Anthropic is discussing its frontier AI model Mythos with the Trump administration, the firm's co-founder said on Monday, even after the Pentagon cut off business with the U.S. AI company following a contract dispute.13 Apr 2026-23:44
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The information battle inside the United States has intensified as the Trump administration steps up criticism of mainstream outlets over coverage of the ongoing Iran war, accusing them of spreading “fake news” and weakening official war messaging.27 Mar 2026-11:14
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The administration of Donald Trump is expected to receive about $10 billion in fees linked to the deal that transferred control of TikTok’s U.S. operations to a new American-led entity.14 Mar 2026-09:58
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Jeff Bezos, a tech tycoon with MAGA ties, was questioned by his own journalists about his attempts to align with the second Trump administration.13 Mar 2026-22:42
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