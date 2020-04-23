Coronavirus: Germany's states make face masks compulsory

+ ↺ − 16 px

All of Germany's states have announced plans to make face masks compulsory to combat the spread of coronavirus, BBC News reported.

Bremen became the final federal region to back the measures, with its senate set to confirm the decision on Friday.

Mask use will be compulsory on public transport throughout Germany, and nearly all states will also make face coverings mandatory when shopping.

Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly recommended their use last week when she eased lockdown rule

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has confirmed 145,694 cases and recorded 4,879 deaths in total.

Wednesday's data showed a second consecutive day that new infections rose, with 281 deaths compared with 194 reported on Tuesday. Johns Hopkins University in the US puts the number of German deaths at 5,117.

