Albanian protesters hurl Molotov cocktails at PM’s office -VIDEO

Protesters in Albania clashed with police and hurled Molotov cocktails at the prime minister’s office in Tirana as tensions over a corruption scandal escalated on Sunday.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the office of PM Edi Rama, calling on him and his cabinet to resign, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Clashed broke out as demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at Rama’s HQ, ministry buildings and police vehicles, prompting officers to respond using tear gas and a water cannon.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed and several roads in the capital were closed, marking a weekend of unrest in the country’s capital.

Political tensions have been rising since December, when a special prosecution unit indicted Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku for allegedly interfering in public tenders for major infrastructure projects and favoring certain companies. Balluku denies the charges.