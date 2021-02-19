Coronavirus incidence worldwide drops by half compared to early January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of cases of coronavirus infection worldwide has increased by 2.5 mln over the past seven days. According to TASS calculations, this is almost half the number of cases recorded during the first week of 2021.

In all, 110.3 mln cases of infection have been recorded worldwide. Approximately three-quarters of the infected have already recovered.

Against the background of a sharp drop in incidence, mortality has also decreased although not as sharply. Some 73,000 coronavirus patients died over the past seven days which is 15% less than the week before. The lethality of the novel infection has remained at the level of 2.2%.

A sharp decline

In a number of countries where record highs in terms of the number of infections were registered at the beginning of the year, the incidence lowered to autumn values and continues to drop.

In the US, where in January 260,000 infections on average (or up to 300,000 on some days) used to be detected daily, now the coronavirus infection is confirmed approximately in 70,000 people every day.

In the UK last month, the number of detected cases approached 70,000 a day while now it is about 20,000. A similar trend is observed in continental Europe: in Germany, the incidence decreased three-fold to 7,500 daily cases, in Spain - by a factor of 2.5 (12,000 daily cases), in the Czech Republic - by a factor of 1.5 (9,000 daily cases).

The sharpest decline is observed in South Africa. Lately, slightly over 2,000 infections have been detected there daily which is 11 times less than the figures at the beginning of the year.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az