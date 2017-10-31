Courts in 5 Turkish cities begin hearing July 15 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Courts in five Turkish cities, including capital Ankara began hearings in cases linked to the July 15, 2016, defeated coup on Tuesday.

The 20th Criminal Court in Ankara’s Sincan district started the first hearing of the trial involving 317 suspects from the Gendarme School Commandership for their alleged actions on defeated coup night, according to Anadolu Agency.

The suspects were said to be involved in an attempt to occupy the school during the defeated coup bid.

The hearing at the 13th Criminal Court in Istanbul’s Silivri prison tried 67 suspects for their alleged attempt to occupy the port city’s police headquarters as well as engaging in violence at Esenler Birlik Bridge on July 15; five people were martyred in that incident.

Separately, a court in western Izmir province’s Aliaga prison began the first hearing involving 272 suspects for their links to defeated coup.

A court in northwestern Tekirdag province also began its first hearing involving 10 FETO suspects.

Another hearing of defeated coup linked case against 527 suspects began at a court in central Konya province.

The indictments called for aggravated life sentences and up to 50 years in jail time for all suspects, who stand accused of attempting to abolish the constitutional order, overturning parliament, and ousting the government, as well as terrorist group memberships.

Some are also facing additional sentences of up to 990 years of jail for murder, intentional injury, and property damage, among other offenses.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and some 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

